



– Kendra Moody didn’t realize she would be the first person to use the new reservation system and shuttle to access the popular Hanging Lake Trail until she was greeted Wednesday morning with fanfare and hot coffee. The U.S. Forest Service started using the shuttle service and permit access system on Wednesday.

“I Googled it and I was like, ‘I think we have to take a shuttle, it’s worth it,’” Moody said as she finished her morning hike to the lake in Glenwood Canyon.

The Forest Service, who teamed up with local agencies and surrounding communities, spent seven years coming up with the new management plan to help control what was “being loved to death.”

The shuttles begin at the Hanging Lake welcome center near the community center in Glenwood Springs. Hikers must get a permit to gain access to the trail. That permit is $12 to ride the shuttle and $9 to walk or ride a bicycle to the trailhead.

There are 615 permits available each day but spots are quickly filling up.

U.S. Forest Service officials say July is particularly popular but also say there are still plenty of opportunities to visit between May and October.

RELATED: Visiting Hanging Lake This Year? There Are Some Changes

The Hanging Lake parking lot exit has been blocked by gates, only accessible by the shuttle.

“I remember when they had to close it down because of all the graffiti and stuff and I was so sad. At least they’re opening it up and regulating and I get up and enjoy one of the most beautiful places on Earth. I’m glad they’re taking care of it, it needs to be taken care of,” said Moody.

Rangers will be added to the trailhead seven days a week to help answer questions and keep things running smoothly in the wake of the changes.

There is no reservation required for those hiking the trail through April 30. Visitors can park at the trailhead in their personal vehicle during the off-peak season: Nov. 1 to April 30. Permits cost $10 per person during the off-peak season.

LINK: Visit Glenwood Hanging Lake