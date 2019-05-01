Filed Under:Eagle County School District, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Edwards

EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4) — Schools in the Edwards area have been in lockout status since 10 a.m. Wednesday while law enforcement conducts a search for a female robbery suspect.

Authorities are seeking a light-skinned woman in her mid-30’s with blond hair and freckles.. She’s described as approximately 5-foot-4 with a thin build.

(credit: Twitter/Eagle County Sheriff’s Office)

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office sent out photos of the suspect but no information about the nature of the robbery. However, the time stamp on the photos suggests she robbed a bank at 9:05 a.m.

(credit: Twitter/Eagle County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a gray beanie.

(credit: Twitter/Eagle County Sheriff’s Office)

The Eagle County School District said via Twitter that the lockouts are a precautionary move and all activity inside the schools was normal.

School lockout status means students are brought inside and exterior doors are locked.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s