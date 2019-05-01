EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4) — Schools in the Edwards area have been in lockout status since 10 a.m. Wednesday while law enforcement conducts a search for a female robbery suspect.
Authorities are seeking a light-skinned woman in her mid-30’s with blond hair and freckles.. She’s described as approximately 5-foot-4 with a thin build.
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office sent out photos of the suspect but no information about the nature of the robbery. However, the time stamp on the photos suggests she robbed a bank at 9:05 a.m.
The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a gray beanie.
The Eagle County School District said via Twitter that the lockouts are a precautionary move and all activity inside the schools was normal.
School lockout status means students are brought inside and exterior doors are locked.