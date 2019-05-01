DENVER (CBS4)– The Western Conference Semifinals series between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trailblazers is almost polar opposite from Denver’s first round series with the San Antonio Spurs. In Round One, the Nuggets faced a slow-paced, defensive-minded Spurs team.

This series with the Trailblazers, at least through one game, is all about offense. Despite the quick turnaround, the Nuggets haven’t struggled with the change of pace or different style of play. Head coach Michael Malone is one of the main reasons why.

“To me it shows flexibility and being able to adjust to different teams which is going to be important throughout the whole playoffs,” Mason Plumlee said.

The Nuggets ability to adjust to an entirely different type of opponent is made even more impressive, considering they had just 48 hours to prepare between series.

“I think that’s what makes him a special coach – his ability to adjust on the fly and in special situations, especially with a young group. You have to be able to adjust. He’s been great at doing that all year.” Paul Millsap says of Michael Malone.

Malone is meticulous. Before his team hits the hardwood on game day, he’s thought out every possible scenario. And the team has practiced it.

“We go through every play in shoot-around. Every play in the playbook. He’s definitely big on preparation,” Millsap added.

Knowledge is power, especially when the majority of your roster is in the playoffs for the first time. It’s Malone’s conscientious and painstaking preparation that has the Nuggets feeling ready to handle anything that comes their way.

“If you know you’re fully prepared and you go through everything, you can accept whatever happens. That’s why I’m confident in our group. We’re well prepared – from all angles. We touch every base. We leave no stone unturned.” Millsap said

Tip off for Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.