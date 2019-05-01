Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — In honor of National Concert Week, Live Nation is offering tickets to major concerts for as little as $20. The tickets are available now through May 7.
Shows at the Pepsi Center include The Who, New Kids on the Block – The Mixtape Tour, Jennifer Lopez, The Who, and The Chainsmokers/5 Seconds of Summer/Lennon Stella. The Zac Brown Band at Coors Field is also on the list.
In addition to the Pepsi Center and Coors Field, there are concerts and shows at the Fillmore Auditorium, Levitt Pavilion, Paramount Theatre, Bellco Theater, the Marquis Theater and more.
Check out the full list of concerts here.