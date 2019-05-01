COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Rapids have fired head coach Anthony Hudson. The assistant coach has been named interim head coach. The team released a statement late Wednesday morning announcing that Hudson, “has been relieved of his duties as head coach.”
Hudson went 8-26-9 (w,l,t) in MLS league play as the Rapids head coach, including a 0-7-2 start to the 2019 season.
“We appreciate Anthony’s commitment to the Rapids organization during his time with the club,” said Rapids Executive Vice President & General Manager Padraig Smith in a statement.
Assistant coach Conor Casey has been named the interim head coach while the club looks for a replacement.
The Rapids, who are currently last in the MLS standings, will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday.