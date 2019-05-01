(HOODLINE) – It’s the United States’ favorite day to celebrate Mexican culture, but it’s not, as many believe, Mexico’s Independence Day — that comes Sept. 16. Cinco de Mayo instead commemorates a significant military victory, in which the Mexican army defeated French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.
Want to celebrate the occasion and show off your newfound knowledge of Mexican history? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best Mexican restaurants in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own methodology. Use our list to score a delicious Cinco de Mayo meal.
Chakas Mexican Restaurant
Topping the list is Virginia Village’s Chakas Mexican Restaurant, situated at 6265 E. Evans. With 4.5 stars out of 256 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Taqueria La Familia
Highland’s Taqueria La Familia, located at 2642 W. 32nd Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 244 reviews.
La Calle Taqueria Y Carnitas
La Calle Taqueria Y Carnitas, a Mexican spot in Valverde, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 209 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1565 W. Alameda Ave. to see for yourself.
