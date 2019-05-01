  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Carbon Tax, Denver News, Greenhouse Gas Emissions

DENVER (CBS4) – An environmental group in Denver wants to create a so-called “Carbon tax” on electricity and natural gas. The money would be used to combat climate change.

Xcel Energy Gas Meter (credit: CBS)

Organizers say the average household would pay an extra $46 a year with the new tax. The tax applies to energy, like electricity and heat generated by coal and natural gas, which therefore emits greenhouse gasses.

Ean Tafoya, one of the initiative’s sponsors, says they first have to create a ballot initiative before the proposal could be on the November ballot.

The group is waiting to get the initiative certified by the county clerk before they start collecting signatures.

