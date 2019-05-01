



– The NFL is celebrating its 100th season in 2019, and as part of the fun the Broncos are asking fans to help them choose the 100 best players in franchise history. The team has created a website where fans can choose their own best 100 Broncos.

The website lists 200 players and gives people who go through the voting process the opportunity to be entered into a drawing to win prizes. The list of 200 includes Broncos who are in the Ring of Fame (and the Pro Football Hall of Fame), but the team says those 27 players will be automatically on the final list. If fans think players beyond the 200 featured should be on the list, they are allowed to submit other names.

The final list will be announced in June. It will be determined both by the overall fan vote plus the input of some team personnel.

For Broncos Country, it shouldn’t be hard to come to 100 players pretty quickly. Former wide receiver Ed McCaffrey isn’t a Ring of Famer, for instance, but most fans will likely have him on their list. Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning isn’t eligible for the Hall of Fame yet, and he’ll likely be a Ring of Famer at some point, but he’s unquestionably going to be everybody’s list.

Then there are players that are likely on the bubble for most fans — or on the outside looking in.

For example: Terrance “Pot Roast” Knighton, Ricky Nattiel, Lyle Alzado, Eddie Royal, or even Tim Tebow. It will be interesting to find out whether these players make the list or not.

Speaking of Manning, he will also be involved in the NFL 100 celebration in another way. He’s hosting a football-centric travel show called “Peyton’s Places” that will debut this summer.