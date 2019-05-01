DENVER (CBS4)– A group of women and a book publisher are teaming up to make sure dozens of children in Denver have their very own brand new books. Kids at the Sun Valley Youth Center were all smiles on Tuesday.

They were seen flipping through pages of their new books and checking out the variety of new books.

For many of the children, having their very own books to bring home and keep is a big deal. It’s something many of them have never had before.

“It’s awesome to be able to get books because I’m sure if we went to Barnes and Noble this would be rather expensive,” said mother Jasmine Rich.

“I truly believe the future of our world depends on the education of our children and I know that I can change the world one book at a time and this is my mission– to change the landscape of literacy in the U.S.,” said Lara Galante, Usborne Books spokeswoman.

The Gals That Give group raised $5,400 and Usborne Books matched 50% of that donation. That totals more than $8,000 worth of books that were donated.