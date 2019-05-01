  • CBS4On Air

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — The bomb squad was called to Lutheran Medical Center on Wednesday after a suspicious package was found outside. A box with the words “INHERITED TRAUMA” on it could be seen on a park bench outside the entrance off West 38th Avenue.

The entrance on West 38th Avenue was blocked off with police tape. Police asked people to avoid 38th and 32nd until further notice.

“Lutheran Medical Center is currently in lockdown and ER divert while [the Wheat Ridge Police Department] investigates a suspicious package outside the building,” hospital officials tweeted a little after 1 p.m.

The bomb squad brought out the robot while Copter4 was flying overhead at about 1:15 p.m.

At 2:15 p.m. police confirmed the box was empty.

