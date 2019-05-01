



– Denver’s Tiny Home Village will be relocated from RiNo to Globeville. Denver’s city council approved the plan on Monday night. Council members unanimously approved the change 13-0, despite some Globeville residents voicing their concerns over the plan.

The Beloved Community Village will be able to lease open space in the Globeville neighborhood for $10/year.

The pilot program, an agreement between the city and Colorado Village Collaborative, gives the formerly-homeless a roof over their heads, but due to zoning laws, they have to move from their current location. The village would be able to add more facilities and space for those in need at the new location.

Those in support of the village believe it could be part of a larger solution to homelessness.

“I’ve never had a support group like that before like so many people who care about you and accept you and love you as you are,” said Amanda McDougald, a former resident of the Beloved Community Village.

McDougald shared her story before Denver City Council Monday night and explained how it helped her get back on track following an abusive relationship. McDougald not only had a roof over her head but she also secured a job and after a year, found a place of her own.

“It really built my confidence I think that’s been one of the my main struggles in my entire life is not thinking that I have any self worth and so having that community around me, just really changed my life for the better.”

McDougal now works for Bayud. She was recently promoted to Field Supervisor for Denver Day Works and she sits on the board of the Colorado Village Collaborative. She wants to pay it forward by helping others in need find homes and sharing her story.

“Telling your story and letting people see the personal side of things helps them have a better understanding I think and opens their hearts a little more so while it’s difficult I feel it’s really important,” she said.

The village must move by May 15 because the property owner has other plans with the land.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

McDougal says while the Globeville village is temporary, Colorado Village Collaborative has plans in the works to build beyond the tiny homes for the homeless.

“Colorado Village Collaborative itself, if you notice, doesn’t have the word ‘tiny’ in it so we’re not stuck on that mold, it’s just, that’s a quick and inexpensive to get people housed. We’re looking at other options we’d love to have a building that could be a community of people working together,” said McDougald.

LINK: Colorado Village Collaborative

McDougal said the specifics on future plans for the nonprofit were still in the works.