COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Amazon.com Inc. plans to open a new delivery center on property purchased from a Colorado airport. A purchase agreement was finalized Tuesday for 19 acres at the Colorado Springs Airport.

It’s the fourth Amazon delivery station in Colorado.

A woman works at in a delivery truck at the 855,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island, one of the five boroughs of New York City, on February 5, 2019. (Photo credit: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

Documents say CF Capybara, a subsidiary of New York-based Fortress Investment Group, bought the site for $2.01 million and will lease a building on the property to Amazon.

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department issued a building permit last week for a 66,000-square-foot (about 6,132 square meter) warehouse that is scheduled to be completed in mid-September at a cost of nearly $6 million.

The center could employ 600 people and will replace a temporary tent operation.

Capybara also bought an adjacent 70-acre (about 28 hectare) parcel, but no plans were submitted for the site.

