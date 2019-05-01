Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Visitors can plan a trip to the chapel at the Air Force Academy for a few more months. Major renovations at the landmark have been put off for a while.
Hurricane damage in Florida means a major renovation of the chapel at the Air Force Academy is on hold until later this year.
The Air Force had set aside $68 million for the project that was slated to begin in January. Instead, that money will be used for repairs at Tyndall Air Force Base.
Air Force officials say repairs to Tyndall will cost more than $3 billion after Hurricane Michael damaged all 1,200 of its buildings in October 2018.
The academy had planned to close the chapel for work beginning Jan. 1 but delayed repairs until Sept. 1.