Filed Under:Colorado Tiny Village Collaborative, Denver News, Globeville Neighborhood


DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Tiny Home Village will be relocated from Rino to Globeville. Denver’s city council approve the plan on Monday night.

(credit: CBS)

Council members unanimously approved the change 13-0, despite some Globeville residents voicing their concerns over the plan.

The Beloved Community Village will be able to lease open space in the Globeville neighborhood for $10/year.

(credit: CBS)

The pilot program gives the formerly-homeless a roof over their heads, but due to zoning laws, they have to move from their current location. The village would be able to add more facilities and space for those in need at the new location.

(credit: CBS)

The village must move by May 15 because the property owner has other plans with the land.

