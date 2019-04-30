Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say two young boys were reported missing when they didn’t return home on Tuesday. Investigators say the boys were last seen at around 8:30 a.m. leaving their home near 29th Avenue and Hayward Place.
The boys, Shane Rigler, 10, and Antonio Vergara-Cottier, 12, are said to be comfortable taking public transportation.
Shane was last seen wearing a blue and yellow sweatshirt, while Vergara-Cottier was last seen wearing a black and red sweatshirt.
Further details about their disappearance have not been released.