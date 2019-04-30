



– One of the victims who was attacked by a man with a baseball bat is still in the hospital, recovering from surgery, and one man is dead. Two others were also hurt. Police are still trying to figure out why the attack happened.

It was shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday when police say a man, later identified as Ryan Ashland, 41, walked into PT’s Showclub at West Evans Avenue and Pecos Street with a baseball bat.

He is accused of attacking dancer Denise Villalobos with the bat, striking her in the head and body.

PT’s told CBS4 that a passerby tried to intervene and he was also attacked. He did not survive. The coroner’s office has not identified the man.

Ashland was tased by Denver police officers after officers say he refused to obey commands and was taken into custody.

Karina Stonecipher is Villalobos’ friend.

“I saw her Sunday night… unresponsive and not doing well. They’ve done some surgeries. Today, she is responsive, I saw her 45 minutes ago,” said Stonecipher.

During the attack, Villalobos covered herself while being struck, and at one point pretended to be unconscious.

“It’s tragic and blows my mind. She’s the sweetest person I’ve met in my life,” said Stonecipher.

Villalobos’ friends are trying to help by setting up a GoFundMe account to help her pay for medical bills.

“She obviously has financial medical bills coming in that will be quite expensive,” Stonecipher said.

LINK: Denise Villalobos GoFundMe Page