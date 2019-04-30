LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The wife of the semi driver facing charges in the deadly crash on Interstate 70 at Colorado Mills Parkway last Thursday says he is innocent. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23, faces multiple charges of vehicular homicide related to the crash that killed four and injured 10 people.
Those killed have been identified as:
– Doyle Harrison, 61, of Hudson
– William Bailey, 67, of Arvada
– Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24, of Denver
– Stanley Politano, 69, of Arvada
Aguilera-Mederos’ wife posted on Facebook that he is innocent and that he was the victim of the accident because he lost his brakes that caused him to lose control of the semi.
She also posted that Aguilera-Mederos told her he never thought he would have so many people standing by him and that he is grateful for their support.
He appeared in court Saturday and a judge ordered his bond be set at $400,000.
Aguilera-Mederos was a driving a truck that got out of control coming down I-70 from the mountains and did not use an emergency truck ramp along the interstate. Lakewood police department says no alcohol or drugs were involved, but Aguilera-Mederos had no control over his truck. His attorney says he obtained his Commercial Drivers License in Texas and has driven in Texas, Colorado and Wyoming.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.