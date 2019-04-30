Comments
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two eaglets born in Platteville are getting bigger every day, and Coloradans can watch thanks to a live stream. Xcel Energy has a camera on them at the Fort Saint Vrain Station.
They hatched on March 26, and a little more than a month later, they’ve grown tremendously.
Watch the live stream here.