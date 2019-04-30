Filed Under:Eagle Camera, Platteville News


PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two eaglets born in Platteville are getting bigger every day, and Coloradans can watch thanks to a live stream. Xcel Energy has a camera on them at the Fort Saint Vrain Station.

(credit: Xcel Energy Eagle Cam)

They hatched on March 26, and a little more than a month later, they’ve grown tremendously.

Watch the live stream here.

