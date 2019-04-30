Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Loveland shot a robbery suspect on Monday afternoon. Officers rushed to the Subway restaurant on reports of an armed robbery.
When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of N. Monroe and E. 29th Street at 4:41 p.m. Monday, they located a male suspect matching the description of the armed robbery suspect.
One officer shot the suspect and he was rushed to Medical Center of the Rockies for injuries sustained in the shooting.
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, as per department policy. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigative agency.
The suspect has not been identified.