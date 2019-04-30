DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver is partnering with nine restaurants to help reduce the amount of food that ends up in the trash. Denver is one of two cities in the nation chosen to participate.
The Natural Resources Defense Council is hoping the program will help influence change. Right now, restaurants typically contribute to about 25% of food waste.
The Food Waste Pilot Program is designed to keep more of that food on the table and out of the landfill. Restaurants will be taught more environmentally friendly practices.
Composting and donating pre-consumed foods are alternatives that aren’t part of every day practices in the food service industry.
“So to be able to divert that out of landfills, move to composting and pre-purposing food waste is one of the most important things we can do,” said Chef Daniel Asher.
The program will become citywide in the fall.