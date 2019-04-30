Filed Under:D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School, Jefferson County News, U.S. News & World Report


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The best high school in Colorado is located in Jefferson County. That’s according to new rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

D’Evelyn Junior-Senior High School (credit: CBS)

D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School topped the list. That was followed by the Denver School of the Arts. Coming in third, the Vanguard School in Colorado Springs.

Lafayette’s Peak to Peak Charter School followed in fourth, followed by Crested Butte Community School in fifth.

