DENVER (CBS4)– Voters in Denver still have a week to turn in their ballots for this year’s city election. The ballot contains the mayor’s race and all 13 city council seats, city auditor and clerk and recorder.
There are also two initiatives on the ballot, Initiative 300 which would revoke the city’s urban camping ban. There’s also another initiative on whether to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms.
Ballots need to be in by election day on May 7.
