Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to a crash that involved several vehicles, including a semi crane, in Larimer County Tuesday morning. The people inside some of the vehicles had to be extricated.
Berthoud Fire responded to the crash just after 7 a.m. at Highway 287 and CO 56 that involved a semi crane, SUV and pickup truck.
One person was rushed to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Drivers could expect delays in the area during the crash investigation and cleanup and were urged to take an alternate route.