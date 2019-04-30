Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Western Slope Conservation Center is reporting significant flooding at the Paonia River Park on the western slope. In a post on Facebook Tuesday morning they said the River Park Trail system and the Minnesota Creek Bridge were closed due to the high water.
The flooding was taking place at the confluence of Minnesota Creek and the North Fork of the Gunnison River. A recent stretch of mild weather with temperatures staying above freezing at night has accelerated the annual snowmelt on the western slope.