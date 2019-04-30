By Doug Hoffacker
DENVER (CBS4) – Cats apparently have more than nine lives in Denver. The Broadway Musical “Cats,” on its 10th engagement at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, broke the box office record for the highest-gross of an eight-performance engagement at the Buell Theatre.
The DCPA says the Broadway show grossed more than $1.7 million during the show’s now-complete April 24-28 run, and it estimates that created an economic impact of more than $6.2 million to Denver from travel, restaurants, hotels, parking and other businesses theatergoers and production staff visited.
It was a tough ticket to get.
“Cats” is one of Broadway’s most popular musicals of all time. It ran for 18 years on Broadway after opening in 1982, at the time the longest-ever run for a Broadway show.