DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert will miss Tuesday’s game against the San Jose Sharks. Calvert is dealing with an upper body injury.
According to head coach Jared Bednar, he’s “day-to-day.”
Calvert took a big blow from Sharks defenseman Brent Burns in the final minutes of game two, which is when he suffered the injury. Calvert ended up getting the assist on the play as Nathan MacKinnon scored the game winner in a 4-3 Colorado victory.
Sven Andrighetto will take his place in the lineup.
The Avalanche and Sharks are currently tied 1-1 in their best-of-seven series.
Game three is at the Pepsi Center Tuesday night. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. The Avs and Sharks will then play game four at the Pepsi Center on Thursday night with an 8 p.m. puck drop.