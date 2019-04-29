Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The fate of the tiny home village will be up to the Denver City Council. The council will vote on whether to allow the Beloved Community Village to move from Rino to a new spot in Globeville.
DENVER (CBS4)– The fate of the tiny home village will be up to the Denver City Council. The council will vote on whether to allow the Beloved Community Village to move from Rino to a new spot in Globeville.
If the plan is approved, the Beloved Community Village will be able to lease open space in the Globeville neighborhood for $10/year.
The pilot program gives the formerly-homeless a roof over their heads, but due to zoning laws, they have to move from their current location. The village would be able to add more facilities and space for those in need at the new location.
The village must move by May 15 because the property owner has other plans with the land. The city council will take public comment on the proposal during its regular Monday night meeting.