DENVER (CBS4) – The state legislative session ends Friday at midnight, and some of the session’s most controversial bills may be in trouble. There are always bills that end up dying because lawmakers run out of time.

But this year, despite introducing fewer bills, lawmakers are further behind. There are about 200 bills still pending, nearly 100 more than last year this time.

Gridlock is worst in the Senate, where republicans are running out the clock on controversial bills including sex education in schools, greenhouse gas reduction and rent control. Republican Minority Leader Chris Holbert blames democrats for introducing bills late and sitting on them for weeks.

“I understand the majority would find it easy to blame republicans for speaking about bills, debating bills. That’s what we’re sent here to do.”

While democrats control both chambers, they have passed the least number of bills at this point than any of the four previous years.

“That’s a bummer if things die on the calendar because they just got filibustered,” said Speaker KC Becker. Her bill to address climate change is among the late bills in danger. She says she wanted to take the time to get it right.

“When you know things have a better chance of passing, you have to take more time with them, be more deliberative, involve stakeholders more and that’s what’s going on.”

A bill to raise the tax on cigarettes and e-cigarettes is also at risk. It was only introduced last week.

“Whether it’s biting off too much to chew or their eyes got too big, there are so many things coming so late,” said Holbert.

Democratic Majority Leader Steve Fenberg says there are some bills they are willing to stay all night to pass, including sex education in schools. He says he may start limiting debate on bills.

One bill almost certain to die is the controversial immunization bill. It would make it more difficult for parents to opt their kids out of vaccines. The House passed it Saturday, but the Senate hasn’t even scheduled it for committee.

Becker says while some bills will die, many of their priorities have already passed.

“Even if the session were to end today, we’ve gotten a lot done for the people of Colorado.”