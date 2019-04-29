



— Stanley Politano called his wife at the same time every day for as long as she can remember. On Thursday, April 25, it was no different.

“He called me on the way home. He said he was leaving work, ‘I love you’ and ‘I’d be there in a minute.’ Then I turned on the news and saw the accident,” said his wife, Cathi.

She saw reports of a fiery crash on Interstate 70 in Lakewood. It was on the route her husband always took home. Cathi called him back to suggest he take another route.

“It went to voicemail. That never happens. That never happens,” said Cathi.

Cathi and her sons called every hospital, but after nearly 50 years of marriage, instincts are all she needed.

“We knew it. It was just a matter of waiting it out,” she explained.

Her family didn’t receive confirmation of Stanley’s passing until the next day.

Politano was 69 years old, the oldest victim of Thursday’s crash. Doyle Harrison, 61, William Bailey, 67, and Miguel Angel Lamas Arrellano, 24, were also killed.

The suspect driver, Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23, tentatively faces multiple charges of vehicular homicide related to the accident, which also injured 10 people.

He appeared in court Saturday and a judge ordered his bond be set at $400,000.

Aguilera-Mederos was a driving the semi that got out of control coming down I-70 from the mountains on Thursday afternoon. He did not use an emergency truck ramp along the interstate. Lakewood police department says no alcohol or drugs were involved, but Aguilera-Mederos had no control over his truck.

Cathi is leaning on her family for support. She’s thankful Stanley left them with laughs, memories and something she’s never worn so close to heart — his wedding band.

“He told me to keep it for him two days before because he was losing weight. He said I don’t want to have a chance of losing it, so please keep it with yours,” said Cathi, holding the ring she has since turned into a necklace.

Cathi and her sons continue to think of the other men who also didn’t answer the phone that afternoon, even the man in jail for their loss.

“I feel very sorry for him,” Cathi said of truck driver Aguilera-Mederos. “Stan would say take the high road. So, we will.”

The Politano’s are asking anyone who wants to make a donation to their family, do so in Stanley’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of his mother.