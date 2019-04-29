



Questions about how a semi-truck driver could lose control of their vehicle after a man, originally from Cuba, caused a 28 vehicle crash. Witnesses reported seeing Rogel Aguilera-Mederos speeding down Interstate 70 before the wreck.

Aguilera-Mederos told investigators the truck’s brakes failed.

If anyone knows how to drive an 18 wheeler, it’s Harold Trent. He is director of the United States Truck Driving School in Wheat Ridge.

He took CBS4’s Rick Sallinger on Lookout Mountain to show how the stretch of Interstate 70 is supposed to be driven. First, he said those not familiar with it should take extra caution by checking the adjustment on their brakes.

The numerous yellow signs warn steep grade and sharp curves ahead.

“Meaning be in a gear low enough that will keep you in control,” Trent said.

He noted low gear will make it less necessary to use brakes. On the ride, there were uphill stretches and a runaway truck ramp where the runaway driver could have slowed.

The suspect truck barreled on past it, instead moving to the left and forcing a pick up off the road.

“He should have exited right here and followed that runaway truck ramp,” Trent said while driving past it.

By now, the chance to move into a lower gear appears to have passed.

“It’s near to impossible for a driver to make a downshift at that rate of speed,” said Trent.

He pointed out how truck brakes get hot when repeatedly stepped on, making the gap between the drum and shoe too great.

“It’s too big it can’t make contact with the brake drum any longer,” he said.

But even after passing the runaway truck ramp, filled with sand, gravel and barrels at the end, there were other opportunities to stop. There were empty spots along the right side of the highway.

“Could have pulled off here?” Sallinger asked.

“Yes, he could have absolutely pulled the truck off here,” he answered. But Trent acknowledged it was very likely the flatbed carrying a load of lumber could have flipped over.

Instead the truck continued to Denver West. Four people died in the crash.

RELATED: ‘He Called Me On The Way Home’: Woman Remembers Husband Killed In Fiery Crash On I-70