PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators named the man they say stole one of their trooper’s vehicles and then lead law enforcement on a chase outside of Pueblo. The chase happened Sunday afternoon.
The Colorado State Patrol identified Richard Twomey as the suspect behind the wheel. Twomey faces multiple charges including aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding and reckless endangerment.
Investigators say the officer pulled the suspect over for an unknown traffic violation in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25. Twomey the fought with the officer and took the vehicle, dragging the officer, police say.
The officer suffered a broken hand.
Another officer started chasing the suspect when he made a U-turn and started driving in the southbound lanes going faster than 100 mph, according to a news release.
A deputy from the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office used a “tire deflation device,” but the suspect avoided it. In doing so, Twomey rolled the vehicle into the center median.
Investigators say the car came to rest in the northbound lanes. That’s when the suspect got out and ran away, CSP said.
Officers caught up to him and arrested the 31-year-old from Livermore, California.
Twomey suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital before he
was booked in to the Pueblo County Jail.
The injured officer has since been released from the hospital. No one else was hurt.