ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Students in the 27J School District play the string instrument of their choice every Monday as part of a new orchestra academy. It was started in the fall under the new four-day schedule.

“I just play the bass and it’s really fun,” said Isabella Logan, 11, a 5th grade student.

The program allows all grade and skill levels to participate. In its second semester, the number of students grew from 27 to 40, and there are now two sets made up mostly from elementary schools; one for beginning orchestra and the other for intermediate musicians.

“There’s our opportunity, there’s going to be a whole district full with kids with nothing to do on Mondays,” said Lisa Badal, a music educator who created the academy.

Badal plays piano for the choir at Prairie View High School, but has looked into teaching opportunities for years in the area. When she noticed there wasn’t an orchestra program in the district, she started one on her own with the four-day school week.

She operates the academy on her own, using school facilities and collecting money from parents to help cover expenses. It is a separate program from any school curriculum, but she hopes it could help get formal classes started throughout the district.

“I’m hoping that’s kind of a sign of turning tides and maybe there will be programs,” she said.

Some high schools plan to start orchestra in the fall while Badal wants to expand her academy to more students in its second year.

“It’s really exciting,” said Alana Kelley, 17, an 11th grade student. “Orchestra is such a fun program.”

The program has even caught the attention of experienced musicians who want to help it succeed. Kelley can attend meetings on Mondays under the new schedule and help younger students because she is also in the district.

“It’s definitely going to help them in the future if they want to continue you it,” Kelley said.

Badal hopes to see a music curriculum for orchestra students so the academy won’t be needed. She believes those classes are an experience all should be able to pursue in school.

“It teaches somebody to stick with something that is hard and they can do it,” she said.

Students will perform at a concert on May 16 for family and friends to show the progress they’ve made over the semester. Badal hopes she can include more musicians in the next year, even those who cannot afford to rent their own instruments or find a ride to attend their weekly meetings.

Logan plans to keep playing the bass and believes programs like these will help her and others regardless of their future goals.

“It should pursue kids to have a career in music and get to other things in their lives,” Logan said.