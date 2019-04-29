Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A rain-snow mix hit the high country on Saturday and continued into Sunday. While some drivers navigated through without problems, others came across rocks in the road.
Four drivers ended up hitting the same rock near the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels.
Elise Murphy was one of them. She was heading back home to Grand Junction from Denver.
“We were out there for about 30 minutes. We had to share each other’s jack, and try to just work together, try to get our tires fixed. Yeah, it was a rough time,” she said of the other drivers.
Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries. It’s not clear where the rock came from.