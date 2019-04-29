



The Constellation

– Looking for the best new places to score sweet treats in Denver? These spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some desserts.

10175 E. 29th Drive

The Constellation is a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more. This new joint is a branch of Little Man Ice Cream and appropriately for the Stapleton neighborhood, draws on the aviation industry for its design.

Grab a big or little sundae, split, malt, shake or float. Ice cream sandwiches and baked Alaska pops are also on offer. The signature ice cream cone comes in four different sizes, and waffle cones come plain, dipped or rolled and dipped.

The Constellation’s current Yelp rating of five stars out of five reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Kenny N., who reviewed The Constellation on April 1, wrote, “What a memorable design! The Little Man crew again took wonderful care creating something remarkable in Eastbridge with its soaring Constellation airplane wing. They have new flavors, new specials (baked Alaska pop, I think) and much more.”

The Constellation is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Walia Creamery

1119 Syracuse St.

Walia Creamery is a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more that boasts its locally sourced ingredients and commitment to community.

Current flavors include chocolate mousse, lemon raspberry, coffee caramel crunch, birthday cake, butter pecan, key lime, pumpkin and more.

Yelp users are excited about Walia Creamery, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.

Yelper Eddie C., who reviewed Walia Creamery on March 30, wrote, “Nice cozy ice cream and sorbet shop that is very reasonably priced. The have a good variety and include some uniquely delicious flavors.”

Rebecca D. noted, “Delicious, amazing and super friendly. The strawberry ice cream was unbelievably creamy. The prices are fair.”

Walia Creamery is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

Reunion Bread

3350 Brighton Blvd., Suite 140

Reunion Bread is a bakery, offering coffee, tea, baked goods, desserts and more.

Stop by in the morning and scoop an almond or ham and cheese croissant or loaf of bread to use in the kitchen at home. Sweet pastries and caffeinated beverages are also on offer.

With a five-star Yelp rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, Reunion Bread has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Caroline F., who was one of the first users to visit Reunion Bread on Jan. 29, wrote, “Reunion is a truly special bakery that, without exaggeration, stands head and shoulders above anything else Denver has to offer for bread or pastries.”

Yelper Kate W. wrote, “Shut the front door! This bread… is real bread. This means crispy exterior, soft stretchy insides and the clean smell of no preservatives or unnecessary additives.”

Reunion Bread is open from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday.

Article provided by Hoodline.