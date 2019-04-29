Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Fort Collins Police Department collected unused prescription and over-the-counter drugs for National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. The department collected more than 372 pounds of unused medication.
The event is meant to be a convenient way for everyone to safely get rid of their old medications. On Saturday, more than 200 people took advantage of the program in Fort Collins. There were other cities across Colorado that also participated in National Drug Take Back Day.
For those who missed the event, the Fort Collins Police Department accepts old and expired medication at its front desk every day.