Filed Under:Colorado News, Film On The Rocks, Morrison News, Red Rocks Amphitheatre


MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) — Film on the Rocks is back for its 19th season at Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer. So far, the Denver Film Society has only announced the first two movies in the lineup, but tickets are already on sale for the first show.

A purple hue over fans during an all-star tribute concert for Prince at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 12, 2016. The Denver Film Society showed the film “Purple Rain.” (credit: Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

Titanic‘ will be shown on May 10 and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody‘ will be shown on May 28. Tickets for ‘Titanic’ are available now and tickets for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ go on sale on May 4 at 10 a.m.

Tickets range from $16 for general admission to $32 for VIP reserved seating. Each film include a pre-show performance by a local band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., bands begin playing at 7 p.m., and movies start at dusk.

“For 19 years, Film on the Rocks has brought together outstanding local bands and comedians, everyone’s favorite films, and enthusiastic audiences in the most affordable program hosted at Red Rocks Amphitheatre,” the website states.

