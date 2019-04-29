Just when we thought we were done with the snow and cold, Mother Nature once again threw us a curve ball. While this is no means a massive storm for Colorado, we are cooling off quite a bit and the chance for snow rolls in tonight for Denver.
Northern Colorado has seen on and off heavy snow through most of Monday afternoon, while clouds continued to build for the Front Range and plains.
Overnight and through Tuesday morning, snow is possible here in Denver. We don’t expect to see more than around 2 inches of snow. However, there are numerous Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in place through 6:00 am in the foothills and mountains.
Our central mountain and northwest areas could see 8 to 16 inches of snow! A few places in higher elevations could pick up 10 to 20 inches of snow!
Rain is possible for the Front Range on Tuesday afternoon, with a few more showers on Wednesday. After that, we are much warmer and drier again on Thursday.