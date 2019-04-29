DENVER (CBS4) – A strong spring storm will bring rain and snow to virtually all of Colorado on Monday followed by additional showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition to the wet weather, it will also be very chilly with temperatures stuck in the 30s along the Front Range on Monday.

Monday will be a stark contrast to Sunday when the official high temperature in Denver reached 78 degrees at 12:30 p.m. That’s nearly 15 degrees above normal for late April.

Most of the precipitation that falls along the Front Range on Monday will be during the second half of the day. Once it starts, it will likely be cold rain in many areas below 6,500 feet through much of the afternoon. Then locations above 6,000 feet will almost certainly see a transition to wet, slushy snow by early in the evening while areas below 5,000 feet may remain all rain. For all areas between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, which includes the vast majority of the Denver metro area, a mix of slushy snow and cold rain is possible before sunset when the precipitation should then become all snow after dark.

In terms of snow accumulation, the immediate Denver metro area should see no more than 2 inches of slushy snow on the grass, rooftops, and vehicles. Up to 5 inches is possible in the Boulder area as well as along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. But even in these areas the snow should be largely limited to the grass.

It’s a different story in the higher foothills and in the mountains where a Winter Storm Warning continues through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Travel will become very difficult along the I-70 mountain corridor especially during the evening hours. Numerous accidents and road closures are possible in the high country.

Another area that could see enhanced snowfall is around Fort Collins and Loveland. This region is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 12 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday for 3-7 inches of slushy snow that should largely stay off the road. Like the Denver and Boulder areas, most of the accumulation in Northern Colorado will be on the grass.

Additional chances for rain and snow in Colorado will continues for Tuesday and Wednesday but amounts will be far less compared to Monday and Monday night. Drier and warmer weather returns at the end of the week.