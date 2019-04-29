



DENVER (247 SPORTS) – The Denver Broncos have a tremendous record of crushing the “eighth round” of the draft. The undrafted pool features players who are often times overlooked by NFL scouts.

GM John Elway has found three Pro Bowlers in the undrafted ranks over the years — Chris Harris, Jr., C.J. Anderson and Phillip Lindsay — along with key contributors like Shaquil Barrett. The Broncos take the eighth round with the utmost seriousness.

Here are the UDFAs Denver signed after the 2019 draft.

Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State

Devontae Jackso, RB, West Georgia

George Aston, FB Pittsburgh

Austin Fort, TE, Wyoming

Kelvin McKnight, WR, Samford

Trinity Benson, WR, East Central

Quinn Bailey, OL, Arizona State

Brian Wallace, OL, Arkansas

John Leglue, OL, Tulane

Ahmad Gooden, DL, Samford

Jaylen Johnson, DL, Washington

Joe Dineen, LB, Kansas

Josh Watson, LB, Colorado State

Malik Reed, LB, Nevada

Alijah Holder, CB, Stanford

Jacob Bobenmoyer, LS, Northern Colorado

Analysis: Increasingly, players who never heard their names called on draft day are contributing to the NFL’s product on the field. When it comes to draft pedigree, or lack thereof, the percentages of playing time might surprise you.

Although I’m not sure what the 2018 numbers reflect, in 2017 alone, there were more UDFAs playing 40% of their team’s snaps than first-round picks in the NFL. Let that sink in.

They are the unsung heroes of the league. And some of them turn out to be stars.

It just so happens that the Broncos have the strongest track record of developing UDFAs into more than just contributors. The three Pro Bowlers the Broncos have signed from the undrafted ranks since 2011 are the most in the NFL during that span of time.

Sometimes the NFL gets it wrong and flat out misses a bonafide star who’s NFL ready. If Phillip Lindsay were redrafted, he’d go in the first-round odds are. Multiple GMs around the NFL are kicking themselves for missing out on Lindsay, but at least Elway can say he recognized the diamond in the rough.

But even Elway would be lying if he said he had any inkling Lindsay would be as good as he so quickly. To make the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie? That’s special. But it’s also a driven player making the most of a less-than-ideal opportunity. And each one of the UDFAs the Broncos signed this year will get the same opportunity.

That’s an attractive tool guys like Elway and Matt Russell can use to recruit in-demand UDFAs to the Mile High City. So how did the Broncos fare in the undrafted pool this time around?

Filling needs: As you can see, the Broncos tried to fill some potential roster holes in their UDFA signings. Unable to land an off-ball linebacker during the draft, the Broncos signed three free agents.

Denver added that fifth QB in Rypien, as well as two additional offensive linemen. Mike Munchak has a track record of turning undrafted rookies into Pro Bowlers, so sky’s the limit for these guys.

The Broncos also grabbed up a couple wideouts, after also drafting one in the sixth round. WR is a deep position group already for Denver, but the team is looking for additional speed. We’ll see if either of the guys signed can fit the bill.

Denver also grabbed a couple additional defensive linemen, as well as a cornerback to help shore up the team’s depth at the position. One more tight end, as well as (interestingly) a fullback, round out the UDFA haul for the Broncos.