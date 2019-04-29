By Zack Kelberman
DENVER (247 SPORTS) – There’s the red carpet treatment, and the Dalton Risner treatment. One is not like the other.
The latter occurred over the weekend when the second-round NFL draft pick was sent to his homestate Denver Broncos in style: with a parade put on by the good folks of Wiggins — all 887 of them.
Take a look:
(video courtesy of Emily Goedert & Macey Pacheck)
Aside from being an elite offensive line prospect, the Broncos’ new starting right guard, Risner is a Colorado kid through and through. He told me at February’s Scouting Combine he hoped to circle home because devoted fans in Wiggins “only want to drive an hour to go watch me. They don’t want to hop on a plane.”
Inexplicably, given his surging stock, everyone involved got their wish.
Risner fell to Denver’s 41st overall choice, and their draft card was hustled to the podium. General manger John Elway phoned Risner to deliver the good news when — bam! — reality set in.
“I saw Denver, Colorado, and definitely tears were in my eyes,” he said. “Something I’ve wanted for a long time. I’m just excited to prove them right that they made a good pick at 41. I’m going to work for them and make them proud that they chose me.”