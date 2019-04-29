



– The first time I met Dalton Risner, he told me about a memory he had from the last time was at Mile High Stadium:

“I always told myself, you’re going to be out there. The last time I was at a Broncos game, I said, ‘next time I’m here, I’m going to be on the field. I haven’t been back since,” Risner recalled.

Fortune favors the brave -– Dalton and his family are now living out that lifelong dream.

“It’s crazy. Whenever you do something like that you never know it’s going to happen. The fact that the next time I’m on that field, I’m going to be a Denver Bronco – it’s crazy. It really hasn’t sunk in yet,” Dalton said of getting drafted to the Broncos.

“You picture what that moment will be like. It’s indescribable. You can’t prepare for it. The emotions come over you very quickly. I will admit that I cried like a baby very soon after that,” Dalton’s father, Mitch Risner said.

Immediately after grabbing the lineman they wanted, the Broncos traded up to get the quarterback they wanted, Mizzou’s Drew Lock.

Lock, however, did not grow up a Broncos fan.

“I was a Chiefs guy. Orange and blue are the colors I grew up hating. But I’m excited to change that,” Lock said of his overnight conversion from Chiefs Kingdom to Broncos Country.

Risner and Lock both had hopes of being drafted in the first round. Accordingly, both were highly disappointed when the phone call never came on Day 1. But then John Elway rang on Day 2:

“I realized wherever I went, that’s where I was intended to be. At the end of the day, I went 41 to the Broncos, and I have a chance to make an immediate impact. I’m just excited to be part of that.”

“The ending turned out the way I wanted.” Lock added.