Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters had to get aggressive when battling a fire at a complex over the weekend. Crews chopped into the side of the building to make sure the flames wouldn’t spread from the exterior to the interior.
South Metro Fire crews rushed to the complex near Arapahoe Road and South Broadway where the fire was burning on the third story.
Only one unit was evacuated but all other residents were allowed to return home.
Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.