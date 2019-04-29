Nuggets-Blazers Series Features Nikola Jokic Against Damian LillardNikola Jokic and Damian Lillard are two big reasons why Denver and Portland are meeting in the Western Conference semifinals.

Broncos 2nd Round Picks: Dalton Risner Grew Up A Broncos Fan, Drew Lock Not So MuchOffensive lineman Dalton Risner grew up in Colorado and rooted for the Broncos in his childhood. Drew Lock, however, grew up rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Broncos Sign 16 College Free Agents Following The 2019 NFL Drafthe Denver Broncos have a tremendous record of crushing the "eighth round" of the draft. The undrafted pool features players who are often times overlooked by NFL scouts.

John Elway Explains Why Broncos Re-Acquired Dekoda Watson In Draft DealBroncos Country was greeted to a bit of random breaking news Saturday, when the team sent a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for veteran linebacker Dekoda Watson.

Drew Lock Will Take A Wait-And-Watch Approach With BroncosJohn Elway emerged from draft weekend set for the present and maybe the future at a position that's been his Frankenstein ever since Peyton Manning retired three years ago.

Colorado Avalanche Defeat Sharks 4-3 in San Jose, Even Series At 1 Game ApieceTyson Barrie scored the tiebreaking goal and assisted on two others, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday that tied the second-round series at a game apiece.