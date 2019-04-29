Filed Under:Centennial News, South Metro Fire

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters had to get aggressive when battling a fire at a complex over the weekend. Crews chopped into the side of the building to make sure the flames wouldn’t spread from the exterior to the interior.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

South Metro Fire crews rushed to the complex near Arapahoe Road and South Broadway where the fire was burning on the third story.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Only one unit was evacuated but all other residents were allowed to return home.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.

