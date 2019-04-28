DENVER (CBS4) – The National MS Society hosts Walk MS, as a way to celebrate and raise money for those living with multiple sclerosis. MS is an autoimmune disease of the nervous system, that plays out differently in every person. Symptoms can change everyday, making it terrifying to live with.
Rachel Pena said that she woke up one day and her leg wouldn’t work. Eventually she was diagnosed with MS. The disease caused blindness and even put her in a wheelchair. But with medications and therapies, Pena was able to walk again. Now, she said that most people don’t know she has the disease.
Two years ago, Pena gathered her friends, family and co-workers, to form a Walk MS team. Hers is among dozens of teams who fundraiser and walk through City Park. Many of the teams have matching t-shirts, handmade signs, and decorated tents. Walkers raise more than $885,000 for the National MS Society, most of which goes to pay for education, advocacy, and research programs.
LINK: Register for Walk MS
Walk MS is Saturday, May 4th at City Park. The walk kicks off at 9:15a.m., with a certified 5K run stepping off at 8:00a.m. CBS4’s Karen Leigh is emceeing the event.