VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — A 23-year-old man from Vail has been arrested for allegedly striking a skateboarder with his pickup truck as left a marijuana dispensary’s parking lot.
Police took Ethan Hatch into custody after Colorado State Patrol investigators came into contact with him more than a week after the collision that seriously injured the skateboarder.
The State Patrol said a 35-year-old man from Vail was riding a skateboard on the shoulder of Highway 6 in the community of Eagle-Vail at 5:30 in the afternoon April 19.
The skateboarder told investigators a grey or brown Toyota Tacoma – driven by a white male driver with red or brown hair and beard – hit him while exiting the parking lot for High Country Healing, and then drove off. Surveillance images confirmed that description.
Friday, the State Patrol released those images and a request for the public’s help identifying the driver.
Saturday, the State Patrol said the driver was cooperating with investigators.
Hatch’s arrest was announced Sunday morning. He’s been initially charged with felony for leaving the scene of an injury accident and a misdemeanor traffic infraction.
The skateboarder spent several days in the hospital due to his injuries, according to the state patrol.
Hatch, meanwhile, posted a $7,500 bond and is out of jail.