DENVER (CBS4) – “The Sheriff” is back in the spotlight with a brand new show celebrating 100 years of the NFL. The Denver Broncos shared news of Peyton Manning’s show “Peyton’s Places” ready to debut in July on ESPN+.
In the series, Manning goes back into NFL history tapping into his comedic side while also having sit-down interviews with NFL greats like Joe Montana.
The trailer debuted during the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Manning was the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.
Manning retired after the 2015 season, ending his NFL career with a Super Bowl win with the Denver Broncos. The quarterback won another Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts during Super Bowl XLI, their first NFL championship. Manning won five MVPs, 14 Pro Bowls and was named All Pro seven times.