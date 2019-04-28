  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPBR Bullriding
    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Peyton Manning

DENVER (CBS4) – “The Sheriff” is back in the spotlight with a brand new show celebrating 100 years of the NFL. The Denver Broncos shared news of Peyton Manning’s show “Peyton’s Places” ready to debut in July on ESPN+.

In the series, Manning goes back into NFL history tapping into his comedic side while also having sit-down interviews with NFL greats like Joe Montana.

The trailer debuted during the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Manning was the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Host Peyton Manning speaks onstage at The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Manning retired after the 2015 season, ending his NFL career with a Super Bowl win with the Denver Broncos. The quarterback won another Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts during Super Bowl XLI, their first NFL championship. Manning won five MVPs, 14 Pro Bowls and was named All Pro seven times.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s