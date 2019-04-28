(HOODLINE) – In search of a new favorite Middle Eastern spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Middle Eastern spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret hummus to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
Safta
Topping the list is Safta. Located at 3330 Brighton Blvd., Suite 201, in Five Points, the Mediterranean spot is the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp.
Shondiz
Next up is Central Business District’s Shondiz, situated at 480 16th St. With 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean and Persian/Iranian food stand has proven to be a local favorite.
Cafe Byblos Greek & Lebanese
Speer’s Cafe Byblos Greek & Lebanese, located at 400 Corona St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Lebanese, Mediterranean and Greek spot four stars out of 416 reviews.
Shish Kabob Grill
Shish Kabob Grill, a Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot that offers sandwiches and more in North Capitol Hill, is another go-to, with four stars out of 383 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1503 Grant St. to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.