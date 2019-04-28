  • CBS4On Air

Durango News, Dylan Redwine, Mark Redwine


DURANGO, Colo. (AP) – A man accused of killing his 13-year-old son in southwest Colorado is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 18. The Durango Herald reports Mark Redwine’s attorneys argued they needed more time to prepare for the trial, which has been delayed multiple times.

(FILE) Mark Redwine (credit CBS)

Redwine, whose trial was set to begin in June, has spent more than 600 days in jail since his arrest in July 2017 in connection with the death of his son, Dylan.

Dylan and Mark Redwine (credit: CBS/The Dr. Phil Show)

The father has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. He’s suspected of killing Dylan in November 2012, shortly after the boy arrived for a court-ordered visit from Colorado Springs.

The boy’s remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir.

Dylan Redwine Death: A Case History

