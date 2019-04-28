LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the four people who were killed in the massive, fiery crash on Interstate 70 near Colorado Mills shopping mall on Thursday. They were all men and they were all from Colorado:
– Doyle Harrison, 61, of Hudson
– William Bailey, 67, of Arvada
– Miguel Angel Lamas Arrellano, 24, of Denver
– Stanley Politano, 69, of Arvada
Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23, tentatively faces multiple charges of vehicular homicide related to the accident, which also injured 10 people.
He appeared in court Saturday and a judge ordered his bond be set at $400,000.
Aguilera-Mederos was a driving a truck that got out of control coming down I-70 from the mountains and did not use an emergency truck ramp along the interstate. Lakewood police department says no alcohol or drugs were involved, but Aguilera-Mederos had no control over his truck. His attorney says he obtained his Commercial Drivers License in Texas and has driven in Texas, Colorado and Wyoming.
According to an arrest affidavit, a couple traveling on I-70 eastbound near the Lookout Mountain exit saw the speeding semi and followed it. Investigators say the couple their cellphones to record video of the semi near the Genesee exit, noticing a trail of fluid from the rear of the truck.
The truck Aguilera-Mederos was driving was hauling a load of 2×4 lumber.
A mechanical inspection will be done on the semi, but the amount of heat from the damage may make that inspection incomplete.
Aguilera-Mederos’ next court appearance is scheduled for May 4.