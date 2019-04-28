Comments
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado breast cancer survivor is packing her bags to walk in the Survivor’s Parade during this year’s Kentucky Derby.
Jessica Sidener was one of 450 women nationwide who were nominated through an online voting process. Nearly 150 cancer survivors will walk in the parade May 3 on the historic Churchill Downs racetrack prior to the 145th running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks.
Sidener founded Night Out with “The Girls,” (NOWTG), a program in Greenwood Village to empower women about early breast cancer detection, and encourage them to take their health into their own hands.
She will be holding three events in May and three more in June.
To sign up or learn more, visit: https://rsvp.nightoutwiththegirls.com/Store/