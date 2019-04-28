Filed Under:Cats, Denver News, UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

DENVER (CBS4) – Some patients at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital had a special visitor on Sunday. A cast member from “CATS” showed up to the hospital in full costume to visit the cardiac intensive care unit.

Akren Victory, a Colorado native, plays Sillabub in the play.

She took a break from the show at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts to check in on the patients and talk with them and staff members.

Victory was thrilled to be back home before the final show in Denver on Sunday ahead of the Broadway tour.

